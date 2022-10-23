L'espace musique
The Music Man, soirée d'ouverture - Winter Garden Theatre - NYC ©Getty


Hugh Jackman et les nouveautés discographiques de l'année

Dimanche 23 octobre 2022

The Music Man avec Hugh Jackman était l’une des sensations de l’année à Broadway. A l’occasion de la sortie de l’enregistrement du spectacle, Laurent Valière passe en revue les plus belles nouveautés de cette année de comédie musicale à Londres et Broadway.

Actualités :

Comédiens et Contre temps à l'Artistic théâtre à partir du 23 octobre à Paris

Comment un chef d’orchestre français d’opérette s’est-il retrouvé à New York, rêvant de composer pour Broadway ? C’est l’histoire sensationnelle de François Courdot (1919-1968), jusqu’à ce jour largement méconnu du grand public, et pourtant artiste incontournable à l’oeuvre singulière et à la vie fantasque.

Grâce au travail précis du biographe James McGraff et aux découvertes récentes de quelques rares partitions, CONTRE-TEMPS est un biopic musical sur cet artiste français en Amérique, une plongée euphorique et richement illustrée dans l’histoire de l’opérette et de la comédie musicale au 20ème siècle, joyeusement menée par l’équipe créative de Comédiens ! et le Trio Opaline.

Concept et mise en scène  Samuel Sené, assisté de Inès Amoura, textes Eric Chantelauze, musiques François Courdot, arrangements  Raphaël Bancou, Scénographie  Isabelle Huchet, Lumières  Idalio Guerreiro, avec Marion Préïté, en alternance avec Cloé Horry, et Marion Rybaka accompagnées au piano par Raphaël Bancou.




Programmation musicale

  • 13h01
    The music man : Seventy-six trombones
    
    Meredith Willson (Compositeur)
    

    Patrick Vaccariello (Chef d'orchestre), Hugh Jackman (Harold Hill), The Music Man 2022 Company (Chœur)

    Album The music man (Broadway cast recording 2022) (2022)
    Label TIME-LIFE MUSIC
  • 13h09
    The music man : Rock island
    
    Meredith Willson (Compositeur)
    

    Patrick Vaccariello (Chef d'orchestre), Eddie Korbich (Conductor/Jacey Squires), Daniel Torres (Ewart Dunlop), Phillip Boykin (Olin Britt), Lance Roberts (Constable Locke), Nicholas Ward (Oliver Hix)

    Album The music man (Broadway cast recording 2022) (2022)
    Label TIME-LIFE MUSIC
  • 13h13
    The unsinkable molly brown : Are you sure?
    
    Meredith Willson (Compositeur)
    

    Joey Chancey (Chef d'orchestre), David Aron Damane (JJ), Beth Malone (Molly Brown), John Hickok (Tabor), Donna English (Baby Doe), The Unsinkable Molly Brown Company (Chœur)

    Album The unsinkable Molly Brown (off-Broadway cast recording) (2022)
    Label BROADWAY RECORDS - YELLOW SOUND LABEL
  • 13h18
    Mr. saturday night : A little joy
    
    Billy Crystal
    

    Jason Robert Brown (Compositeur), David O (Chef d'orchestre), Amanda Green

    Album Mr. saturday night (2022)
    Label CRAFT RECORDINGS
  • 13h21
    The Visitor : Such beautiful music
    
    Tom Kitt (Compositeur)
    

    Meg Zervoulis (Chef d'orchestre), Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Brian Yorkey

    Album The Visitor (Original cast recording) (2022)
    Label CRAFT RECORDINGS
  • 13h26
    Flying Over Sunset : The music plays on
    
    Tom Kitt (Compositeur)
    

    Kimberly Grigsby (Chef d'orchestre), Harry Hadden-Paton (Aldous Huxley), Laura Shoop (Maria Huxley), Michael Korie, James Lapine

    Album Flying over sunset (Original Broadway cast recording) (2022)
    Label MASTERWORKS BROADWAY
  • 13h30
    Assassins : Everybody's got the right
    
    Stephen Sondheim (Compositeur)
    

    Greg Jarrett (Chef d'orchestre), Eddie Cooper, Brandon Uranowitz (Leon Czolgosz), Adam Chanler-Berat (John Hinckley Jr.), Will Swenson (Charles Guiteau), Wesley Taylor (Giuseppe Zangara), Steven Pasquale (John Wilkes Booth), Tavi Gevinson (Lynette ""Squeaky"" Fromme), Judy Kuhn (Sara Jane Moore), John Weidman

    Album Assassins (2022 Off-Broadway cast recording) (2022)
    Label BROADWAY RECORDS
  • 13h38
    Caroline, or change : The bus
    
    Jeanine Tesori (Compositeur)
    

    Joseph Joubert (Chef d'orchestre), Kevin S. Mcallister (The Dryer / The Bus), Tony Kushner

    Album Caroline, or change (The new Broadway cast recording) (2021)
    Label BROADWAY RECORDS - ROUNDABOUT RECORDS
  • 13h41
    42nd street : Shadow waltz (in four)
    
    Kim Criswell (Maggie Jones)
    

    Harry Warren (Compositeur), Jamie Ross (Julian Marsh), Marti Stevens (Dorothy Brock), Art Ostrin (Bert Barry), National Symphony Orchestra, Al Dubin

    Album 42nd street (Studio cast 1996) (2022)
    Label JAY RECORDS
  • 13h42
    42nd street : Shadow waltz (in three and production)
    
    Marti Stevens (Dorothy Brock)
    

    Harry Warren (Compositeur), 42nd Street Company (Chœur), National Symphony Orchestra, Al Dubin

    Album 42nd street (Studio cast 1996) (2022)
    Label JAY RECORDS

L'équipe

Laurent Valière


Production
Fabien Fleurat


Réalisation
Céline Parfenoff
Réalisation
Martine Mony
Collaboration