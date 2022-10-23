Hugh Jackman et les nouveautés discographiques de l'année

Actualités :

Comédiens et Contre temps à l'Artistic théâtre à partir du 23 octobre à Paris

Comment un chef d’orchestre français d’opérette s’est-il retrouvé à New York, rêvant de composer pour Broadway ? C’est l’histoire sensationnelle de François Courdot (1919-1968), jusqu’à ce jour largement méconnu du grand public, et pourtant artiste incontournable à l’oeuvre singulière et à la vie fantasque.

Grâce au travail précis du biographe James McGraff et aux découvertes récentes de quelques rares partitions, CONTRE-TEMPS est un biopic musical sur cet artiste français en Amérique, une plongée euphorique et richement illustrée dans l’histoire de l’opérette et de la comédie musicale au 20ème siècle, joyeusement menée par l’équipe créative de Comédiens ! et le Trio Opaline.

Concept et mise en scène Samuel Sené, assisté de Inès Amoura, textes Eric Chantelauze, musiques François Courdot, arrangements Raphaël Bancou, Scénographie Isabelle Huchet, Lumières Idalio Guerreiro, avec Marion Préïté, en alternance avec Cloé Horry, et Marion Rybaka accompagnées au piano par Raphaël Bancou.

Contre-temps d'après la vie de François Courdot

