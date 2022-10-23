Hugh Jackman et les nouveautés discographiques de l'année

The Music Man avec Hugh Jackman était l’une des sensations de l’année à Broadway. A l’occasion de la sortie de l’enregistrement du spectacle, Laurent Valière passe en revue les plus belles nouveautés de cette année de comédie musicale à Londres et Broadway.
Comédiens et Contre temps à l'Artistic théâtre à partir du 23 octobre à Paris
Comment un chef d’orchestre français d’opérette s’est-il retrouvé à New York, rêvant de composer pour Broadway ? C’est l’histoire sensationnelle de François Courdot (1919-1968), jusqu’à ce jour largement méconnu du grand public, et pourtant artiste incontournable à l’oeuvre singulière et à la vie fantasque.
Grâce au travail précis du biographe James McGraff et aux découvertes récentes de quelques rares partitions, CONTRE-TEMPS est un biopic musical sur cet artiste français en Amérique, une plongée euphorique et richement illustrée dans l’histoire de l’opérette et de la comédie musicale au 20ème siècle, joyeusement menée par l’équipe créative de Comédiens ! et le Trio Opaline.
Concept et mise en scène Samuel Sené, assisté de Inès Amoura, textes Eric Chantelauze, musiques François Courdot, arrangements Raphaël Bancou, Scénographie Isabelle Huchet, Lumières Idalio Guerreiro, avec Marion Préïté, en alternance avec Cloé Horry, et Marion Rybaka accompagnées au piano par Raphaël Bancou.
Programmation musicale
- 13h01Meredith Willson (Compositeur)The music man : Seventy-six trombones
Patrick Vaccariello (Chef d'orchestre), Hugh Jackman (Harold Hill), The Music Man 2022 Company (Chœur)Album The music man (Broadway cast recording 2022) (2022)Label TIME-LIFE MUSIC
- 13h09Meredith Willson (Compositeur)The music man : Rock island
Patrick Vaccariello (Chef d'orchestre), Eddie Korbich (Conductor/Jacey Squires), Daniel Torres (Ewart Dunlop), Phillip Boykin (Olin Britt), Lance Roberts (Constable Locke), Nicholas Ward (Oliver Hix)Album The music man (Broadway cast recording 2022) (2022)Label TIME-LIFE MUSIC
- 13h13Meredith Willson (Compositeur)The unsinkable molly brown : Are you sure?
Joey Chancey (Chef d'orchestre), David Aron Damane (JJ), Beth Malone (Molly Brown), John Hickok (Tabor), Donna English (Baby Doe), The Unsinkable Molly Brown Company (Chœur)Album The unsinkable Molly Brown (off-Broadway cast recording) (2022)Label BROADWAY RECORDS - YELLOW SOUND LABEL
- 13h18Billy CrystalMr. saturday night : A little joy
Jason Robert Brown (Compositeur), David O (Chef d'orchestre), Amanda GreenAlbum Mr. saturday night (2022)Label CRAFT RECORDINGS
- 13h21Tom Kitt (Compositeur)The Visitor : Such beautiful music
Meg Zervoulis (Chef d'orchestre), Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Brian YorkeyAlbum The Visitor (Original cast recording) (2022)Label CRAFT RECORDINGS
- 13h26Tom Kitt (Compositeur)Flying Over Sunset : The music plays on
Kimberly Grigsby (Chef d'orchestre), Harry Hadden-Paton (Aldous Huxley), Laura Shoop (Maria Huxley), Michael Korie, James LapineAlbum Flying over sunset (Original Broadway cast recording) (2022)Label MASTERWORKS BROADWAY
- 13h30Stephen Sondheim (Compositeur)Assassins : Everybody's got the right
Greg Jarrett (Chef d'orchestre), Eddie Cooper, Brandon Uranowitz (Leon Czolgosz), Adam Chanler-Berat (John Hinckley Jr.), Will Swenson (Charles Guiteau), Wesley Taylor (Giuseppe Zangara), Steven Pasquale (John Wilkes Booth), Tavi Gevinson (Lynette ""Squeaky"" Fromme), Judy Kuhn (Sara Jane Moore), John WeidmanAlbum Assassins (2022 Off-Broadway cast recording) (2022)Label BROADWAY RECORDS
- 13h38Jeanine Tesori (Compositeur)Caroline, or change : The bus
Joseph Joubert (Chef d'orchestre), Kevin S. Mcallister (The Dryer / The Bus), Tony KushnerAlbum Caroline, or change (The new Broadway cast recording) (2021)Label BROADWAY RECORDS - ROUNDABOUT RECORDS
- 13h41Kim Criswell (Maggie Jones)42nd street : Shadow waltz (in four)
Harry Warren (Compositeur), Jamie Ross (Julian Marsh), Marti Stevens (Dorothy Brock), Art Ostrin (Bert Barry), National Symphony Orchestra, Al DubinAlbum 42nd street (Studio cast 1996) (2022)Label JAY RECORDS
- 13h42Marti Stevens (Dorothy Brock)42nd street : Shadow waltz (in three and production)
Harry Warren (Compositeur), 42nd Street Company (Chœur), National Symphony Orchestra, Al DubinAlbum 42nd street (Studio cast 1996) (2022)Label JAY RECORDS
